"I enjoyed my visit," Lee told BadgerBlitz.com. "I was able to see the football facilities and got to talk to some of the coaches and players.

Two visits to Wisconsin are now in the books for in-state wide receiver Kameron Lee , who was most recently on campus for UW's win over Iowa on Saturday.

"The game-day atmosphere of a rivalry game at Wisconsin stood out me."

Lee, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound junior from Indian Trail High School, is hoping things continue to move in the right direction with the Badgers.

"I got positive feedback from the coaching staff that I talked to," Lee said. "I’m very impressed from what I’ve seen during my two visits.

"Wisconsin is high on my lists of schools I would consider going to."

Outside of Wisconsin, Lee, who hauled in 37 passes for 533 yards and six touchdowns this fall, is also hearing from Iowa, Air Force, Western Michigan and Notre Dame. He will be in South Bend this weekend for an unofficial visit.

"I thought my junior season went very well," Lee said. "As a team we finished second in our conference and made it to the second round of the playoffs. Personally, I was selected first-team all-conference and was an all-region pick."

Wisconsin currently has five commitments in the 2021 class.