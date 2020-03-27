Whitted, who coached at Colorado State from 2012 to 2018 prior to a one-year stint with the Green Bay Packers, was able to reconnect with Dudley on Thursday evening over the phone.

"Coach Whitted said that when he got to Wisconsin, I was already on their board," Kaden Dudley told BadgerBlitz.com. "He told the coaches, 'hey, I know that guy.' "

When Alvis Whitted officially took over as the receivers coach at Wisconsin earlier this month, one name on the Badgers' 2021 recruiting board caught his attention.

"My freshman year I went up to Colorado State's camp and I was coached by Coach Whitted," Dudley said. "He had really high interest in me and he really liked me. And actually right after he left for the Packers, Colorado State offered me a scholarship.

"As soon as Coach Whitted got back to Wisconsin, he followed me on Twitter and I talked to him last night. The first thing he said is that he's still in Green Bay and he really wants me to meet the head coach and get to know Wisconsin better."

A 6-foot, 190-pound junior from Palmer Ridge High School in Colorado, Dudley, who had 800 receiving yards as a junior, is hoping to visit Madison when recruiting opens back up across the country.

"Wisconsin isn't a school that is just going to throw an offer out there, so Coach Whitted and I agreed that I should get on campus to make sure I have a vibe for the school," Dudley said. "So making sure I get on campus is a big priority for me. Coach Whitted knows that I'm a ball player and they are super interested in me.

"I'm definitely interested in Wisconsin because Coach Whitted said the head coach (Paul Chryst) is all about the kids in his program. Coach Whitted said a bunch of times how the head coach really looks after his players and always has their best interest in mind. Wisconsin also had a great season and I want to play in bowl games and be on national TV. I can't go wrong with Wisconsin and I can't wait to check that school out."

A three-star prospect, Dudley committed to Colorado in October of 2019. But with former Buffaloes head coach Mel Tucker now at Michigan State, Dudley recently back away from his pledge.

"I committed my sophomore year and I loved the culture and the coaching staff," Dudley said. "It was the right decision for me at the time. But with the whole coaching staff leaving and only being there for one season, my family and I had to talk about what was best for me. I've talked to the new head coach (Karl Dorrell) and we've decided that it would be best to open up my recruitment and see what happens.

"Pretty much the same schools that were involved before I committed are back in the picture. So, obviously Wisconsin is there, along with UCLA. Boise State was the first school to offer after I decommitted. I've been talking to Kansas, Kansas State, Washington State, Cal and Oregon."

While Dudley is ready is jump back into the recruiting process, COVID-19 has put all on-campus visits on hold. With that, Dudley is using technology to try and keep in contact with as many coaches as possible this spring.

"I'm just making sure I stay in touch with coaches, especially since I can't get out to see the campuses right now," he said. "Whoever is interested in me, I want to make sure I show the same interest back. With everything going virtual right now, I want to have time talk to them through FaceTime and see those virtual tours of the school."

The Badgers currently have nine commitments in the 2021 class.