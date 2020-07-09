 Azle (TX) High receiver Eric Mcalister has Wisconsin Badgers on his radar.
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-09 08:56:56 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 WR Eric Mcalister keeping in contact with Wisconsin, Alvis Whitted

Benjamin Worgull • BadgerBlitz
Staff
@TheBadgerNation
Benjamin Worgull has covered Wisconsin football and basketball since 2004. Follow him on Twitter at @TheBadgerNation

One of the hundreds of high school seniors seeing their college recruitment shuttered by the coronavirus pandemic, Azle (TX) High receiver Eric Mcalister is staying busy. He works a lot and trains with his high school teammates for a 2020 season he hopes will happen.

He also makes sure the video tape is rolling so he can show coaches what exactly he’s doing on the football field.

“I will go out to our skills camp and have somebody video tape my routes,” Mcalister told BadgerBlitz.com. “I’ll send them to the coaches who want to see.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}