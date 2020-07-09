One of the hundreds of high school seniors seeing their college recruitment shuttered by the coronavirus pandemic, Azle (TX) High receiver Eric Mcalister is staying busy. He works a lot and trains with his high school teammates for a 2020 season he hopes will happen.

He also makes sure the video tape is rolling so he can show coaches what exactly he’s doing on the football field.

“I will go out to our skills camp and have somebody video tape my routes,” Mcalister told BadgerBlitz.com. “I’ll send them to the coaches who want to see.”

