One of the top playmakers in Western Pennsylvania, David Pantelis made the trip to Wisconsin this past weekend for the Badgers' final regular season home game against Purdue.

"It was unbelievable - I never seen anything more extravagant," Pantelis told BadgerBlitz.com. "I had the opportunity to go around the facilities with a great group of people. Also, I had a chance to meet some of the players as well.

"It truly was spectacular to get to see all the amazing things Wisconsin has to offer, as well the city of Madison."