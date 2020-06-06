News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-06 14:53:53 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 TE Gunnar Helm "100 percent blown away" by virtual visit to Wisconsin

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

In early May, Gunnar Helm released his top 14, a list of schools that included Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Georgia, LSU, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Penn State, TCU, Tennessee, UCLA, Washington and Wisconsin.

Roughly a month later, the 6-foot-5, 225-pound tight end acknowledged a few schools have started to emerge from the pack.

Four-star tight end Gunnar Helm recently took a virtual visit to Wisconsin.
Four-star tight end Gunnar Helm recently took a virtual visit to Wisconsin. (Rivals.com)
New annual subscribers pay just $49.99 their first year and get a $49.50 coupon code to the Rivals Fan Shop!
New annual subscribers pay just $49.99 their first year and get a $49.50 coupon code to the Rivals Fan Shop!
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}