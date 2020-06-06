2021 TE Gunnar Helm "100 percent blown away" by virtual visit to Wisconsin
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
In early May, Gunnar Helm released his top 14, a list of schools that included Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Georgia, LSU, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Penn State, TCU, Tennessee, UCLA, Washington and Wisconsin.
Roughly a month later, the 6-foot-5, 225-pound tight end acknowledged a few schools have started to emerge from the pack.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news