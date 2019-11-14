News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-14 15:50:31 -0600') }} football Edit

2021 TE Derek McDonald gets first look at Big Ten football at Wisconsin

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Derek McDonald has received early recruiting attention from colleges in multiple conferences across the country.

Saturday, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound projected tight end got his first look at the Big Ten during Wisconsin's 24-22 win over Iowa at Camp Randall Stadium.

Derek McDonald
Derek McDonald
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}