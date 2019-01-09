2021 TE Cane Berrong ready to visit Wisconsin
It's still very early for prospects in the 2021 class, but Wisconsin is set to host one of the top sophomores on its recruiting board.
On Jan. 26, the Badgers are expected to get a visit from Cane Berrong, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound tight end from Hart County High School in Georgia.
