Antwan Roberts picked up an offer from Wisconsin last May.

This weekend, the three-star running back in the 2021 class got his first look at UW for the Badgers' 45-24 win over Purdue at Camp Randall Stadium.

"The weekend went great," Roberts told BadgerBlitz.com. "I was able to see the city of Madison a little bit before and after the game. I saw the facilities and everything was very nice.