{{ timeAgo('2020-04-07 15:04:51 -0500') }} football

2021 RB Antwan Roberts eyeing an official visit to Wisconsin

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Antwan Roberts took his first visit to Wisconsin last fall for the Badgers' 45-24 win over Purdue at Camp Randall Stadium.

The next trip to Madison for the 6-foot-1, 190-pound junior could be in June for an official visit, assuming on-campus activities are back up and running.

Wisconsin is expected to receive an official visit from Antwan Roberts this summer.
Wisconsin is expected to receive an official visit from Antwan Roberts this summer. (Sean Williams - VandySports.com)
