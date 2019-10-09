One of the top playmakers in the state took his first recruiting visit to the University of Wisconsin this past weekend.

"It was amazing," Current told BadgerBlitz.com. "The atmosphere for a game like that with a blowout was unreal and everyone was into the game and real loud. The traditions that they do after they score or even at halftime are crazy. Everyone does it, and it seems like no one is just there to be there - they are there to help support the team.

"I ended up seeing the weight room, which was beautiful. We saw the athletic center on Engineering Drive and that was amazing. We also saw the Badgers arrive and I love how the coaches let the players see their families - like that is respect to the players and parents because a lot of time they don’t get to see each other, which stood out to me. And when it started to rain hard they took the recruits into a room to stay dry, which is outstanding hospitality by them and made me feel at home."

Current, who has rushed for close to 900 yards with 12 touchdowns through seven games this season, previously visited another Big Ten program this fall.

"I’ve been to Michigan State," Current, who is also being recruited as a slot receiver and a special teams returner, said. "I’m going to Western Michigan next Saturday, North Dakota State in November and Iowa is still in discussion with the family. I had a blast and an unreal time at Wisconsin, so hopefully I can go back again.

"Michigan State was outstanding. I met with Coach (Brad) Salem and one of the recruiting coordinators. I got to see a lot of the campus and the stadium, which was cool."

A key part of Muskego's state title team in 2018, Current is a big reason why the Warriors are favored to repeat again next month.

"It’s been going really well," Current said. "Obviously this is what we worked for and are going for 1-0 each week. Just to do our jobs and trust that the other 10 guys will do their jobs as well."