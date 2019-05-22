News More News
basketball

2021 PG Chucky Hepburn will attend Badgers' advanced camp

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin's advanced camp, scheduled this year for June 8 at the Kohl Center, has led to a handful of scholarship offers over the last few years.

Next month, Chucky Hepburn, a 6-foot-1, 173-pound point guard from Bellevue West High School in Nebraska, will get his opportunity in front of head coach Greg Gard and his staff.

Chucky Hepburn (Nate Clouse)
