Saturday, Riley Mahlman returned to a familiar place to participate in his first of a few 2019 summer camps.

According to Mahlman, the 6-foot-8, 270-pound projected offensive tackle from Lakeville South in Minnesota visited Wisconsin for the fourth or fifth time. Overall, he thought the camp "was great."

"It’s always good to see Coach (Joe) Rudolph again and Coach (Chryst) Chryst, and just learn from some coaches and just learn some new techniques and new things," Mahlman told BadgerBlitz.com on Sunday afternoon.