News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-02 14:55:01 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 OT Riley Mahlman begins busy summer with Wisconsin camp

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz.com
Senior Writer

Saturday, Riley Mahlman returned to a familiar place to participate in his first of a few 2019 summer camps.

According to Mahlman, the 6-foot-8, 270-pound projected offensive tackle from Lakeville South in Minnesota visited Wisconsin for the fourth or fifth time. Overall, he thought the camp "was great."

"It’s always good to see Coach (Joe) Rudolph again and Coach (Chryst) Chryst, and just learn from some coaches and just learn some new techniques and new things," Mahlman told BadgerBlitz.com on Sunday afternoon.

Zbaz1lqugv5tltaxmoq0
Riley Mahlman (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Knoqzefjwj5g3rcwkbrm
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}