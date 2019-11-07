2021 OLB Dwyane Johnson locks in visit to Wisconsin this month
Dwayne Johnson, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound linebacker from South Gwinnett High School in Georgia, has been able to take a number of unofficial visits over the last few months.
The last stop this fall for the three-star junior could very well be Wisconsin, which is on Johnson's calendar for Nov. 23.
