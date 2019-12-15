A WFCA all-state selection this fall, Adebogun, who had 75 total tackles, including 17 sacks as a junior, said he was looking to make a decision before the end of the calendar year roughly two weeks ago. That proved to be true.

"I just wanted to do it before the end of this year because I love all the other commits in the 2021 class," Adebogun told BadgerBlitz.com on Sunday evening. "I love everything about Wisconsin and it's been a dream to play there.

"I talked to Coach (Chris) Haering and Coach (Paul) Chryst. Both those guys were really happy when I told them the news."

Commit No. 7 for Wisconsin, Adebogun was also hearing from Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan State and Notre Dame.



"It's a relief to be done with recruiting," Adebogun said. "I'm going to start focusing on some other things and it's good to get this out of the way.

"Coach Haering said he wants me to help recruit for Wisconsin a little bit because that's what the other guys did for me. I want to help show guys the beauty in Madison."