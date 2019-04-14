During his visit to Wisconsin this weekend, 2021 offensive lineman Nolan Rucci was surrounded by players set to arrive in Madison in just a few weeks.

The group included 2019 signees Julius Davis, Joe Tippmann, Blake Wilcox and Clay Cundiff, among others. It also featured Rucci's older brother, four-star tight end Hayden Rucci, who would like to see his little brother follow his path to UW.