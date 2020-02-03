"After hearing him discuss his approach to coaching, I felt like he is someone that I could play for in college. I enjoyed watching the basketball team win, too."

"I had a great time Saturday," Mooyoung told BadgerBlitz.com. "I got to tour the facilities and the campus. The whole staff made me feel very welcome, especially Coach (Jim) Leonhard.

After he visited Wisconsin no less than two times during the fall, Myles Mooyoung was back in Madison on Saturday for the Badgers' junior day.

A 6-foot, 185-pound projected cornerback from Kenwood High School in Illinois, Mooyoung feels his relationship with Wisconsin continues to get stronger with each visit. The Badgers do not yet have a commitment from a projected cornerback in the 2021 class.

"The coaches expressed that they liked me and want to continue to build a relationship," Mooyoung said. "I’m not sure if they’re close to offering or not, but I’m happy to be on their radar.

"With Wisconsin, I was very impressed with the attention to building healthy habits, which will transfer to adult life. I’m getting into meditation at home so I was happy to hear Coach (Ross) Kolodziej discuss mindfulness."

Houston and Southern Miss have already offered Mooyoung, who is also hearing from Cincinnati, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan State, Northwestern and Syracuse, among others.

"Several schools have visited Kenwood over the past several weeks," Mooyoung said. "I’ve been talking to all of them. The most consistent schools are Wisconsin, Northwestern and Michigan State.

"My 7 vs. 7 football season is in session now, so currently the only visit that I’m planning is to the University of Houston, where I have an offer."

The Badgers currently have eight commitments in the junior cycle.