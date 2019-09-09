2021 Minnesota OL Bastian Swinney has "amazing visit" to Wisconsin
Things between Wisconsin and 2021 offensive lineman Bastian Swinney are still in its beginning stages, but his recruitment with the Badgers got off to a good start Saturday.
"Right now, we still are building our relationship." Swinney told BadgerBlitz.com. "It’s the early stage of the foundation at the moment.
"I’d love to come back, though."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news