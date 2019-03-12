2021 LB Reid Carrico looking to visit for Wisconsin's spring game
A handful of Big Ten schools are in early on Reid Carrico, who is in the middle of his sophomore year at Ironton High School in Ohio.
An accomplished prep running back, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound prospect in the 2021 class projects best to outside linebacker at the next level.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news