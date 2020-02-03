News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-03 17:03:26 -0600') }} football Edit

2021 LB Ibk Mafe gets his first look at Wisconsin

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Saturday, Ibk Mafe got his first look at the school he's been in contact with the most early on during his recruitment.

A 6-foot-2, 220-pound middle linebacker from Blaine High School in Minnesota, Mafe was at Wisconsin for the Badgers' junior day this weekend.

Ibk Mafe visited Wisconsin on Saturday for the Badgers' junior day in Madison.
Ibk Mafe visited Wisconsin on Saturday for the Badgers' junior day in Madison.
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}