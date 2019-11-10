News More News
2021 LB Davis Sherwood impressed by culture at Wisconsin during visit

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Making the trip from New Jersey to Wisconsin this weekend, Davis Sherwood was impressed with the culture within the UW football program.

"The overall culture of the team caught my eye the most," Sherwood told BadgerBlitz.com. "Everyone - players and staff alike - was bought into one common goal. In the locker room you could tell that the team was just one big family in how they were celebrating together. It was all about the team or position group rather than an individual or two.

"So, overall, the team culture and character of the players stood out the most to me and was what separated them from other football programs I’ve seen."

David Sherwood
