Making the trip from New Jersey to Wisconsin this weekend, Davis Sherwood was impressed with the culture within the UW football program.

"The overall culture of the team caught my eye the most," Sherwood told BadgerBlitz.com. "Everyone - players and staff alike - was bought into one common goal. In the locker room you could tell that the team was just one big family in how they were celebrating together. It was all about the team or position group rather than an individual or two.

"So, overall, the team culture and character of the players stood out the most to me and was what separated them from other football programs I’ve seen."