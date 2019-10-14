News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-14 16:47:37 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 LB Corban Hondru makes return visit to Wisconsin

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

After he camped with the Badgers in June, Corban Hondru returned to Wisconsin this past weekend for UW's game against Michigan State.

A 6-foot-1, 225-pound junior linebacker, Hondru made the trip to Madison from Peters Township High School in Pennsylvania.

Corban Hondru
Corban Hondru (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}