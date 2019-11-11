Reflecting on his visit to Madison this past weekend, CJ Hankins said he saw exactly what he expected on the field between conference rivals Wisconsin and Iowa.

"It was really what I expected," Hankins told BadgerBlitz.com. "Tough, Big Ten football."

A 6-foot, 218-pound inside linebacker from St. Edward High School in Ohio, Hankins took in the Badgers' 24-22 win over the Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium.