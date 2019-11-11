2021 LB CJ Hankins witnesses "tough, Big Ten football" at Wisconsin
Reflecting on his visit to Madison this past weekend, CJ Hankins said he saw exactly what he expected on the field between conference rivals Wisconsin and Iowa.
"It was really what I expected," Hankins told BadgerBlitz.com. "Tough, Big Ten football."
A 6-foot, 218-pound inside linebacker from St. Edward High School in Ohio, Hankins took in the Badgers' 24-22 win over the Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news