News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-11 17:51:25 -0600') }} football Edit

2021 LB CJ Hankins witnesses "tough, Big Ten football" at Wisconsin

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Reflecting on his visit to Madison this past weekend, CJ Hankins said he saw exactly what he expected on the field between conference rivals Wisconsin and Iowa.

"It was really what I expected," Hankins told BadgerBlitz.com. "Tough, Big Ten football."

A 6-foot, 218-pound inside linebacker from St. Edward High School in Ohio, Hankins took in the Badgers' 24-22 win over the Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium.

CJ Hankins
CJ Hankins (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}