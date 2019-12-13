Friday evening, Bryan Sanborn , the young brother of starting middle linebacker Jack Sanborn , pledged to the UW. The three-star prospect chose Wisconsin over offers from Iowa , Iowa State , Minnesota , Nebraska , Vanderbilt and Virginia , among others.

Commit No. 6 for Wisconsin in the 2021 class comes from a familiar family for the Badgers.

Sanborn, who had a team-high 108 tackles and six sacks this fall at Lake Zurich High School in Illinois, is projected to play middle linebacker for the Badgers. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound three-star prospect was able to see Wisconsin play in the Big Ten title game last weekend.

"We went to the Big Ten championship game on Saturday night and it was a fun and very cool experience," Sanborn told Rivals.com. "I definitely could see myself playing in that type of big-game atmosphere in college. I was just impressed with the energy in the stadium and the excitement level from the fans."

Wisconsin was the first Power 5 offer for Sanborn, is a two-time all-North Suburban Conference selection.

"When he was locked in on the offensive scheme, he was unblockable," Bears coach Ron Planz told the Daily Herald. "Played through some injuries but it didn't stop him from dominating, especially in the playoffs. His understanding of our scheme and ability to play sideline to sideline was fun to watch this year."