A combination of veterans and youthful contributors worked together to help Wisconsin hold off Arizona State in a 20-13 win during the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl on Thursday evening. The reported reps by Pro Football Focus (PFF) definitely demonstrate that blend with key starters unavailable or injured.

As the 2021 season concluded in the early hours of Friday morning, BadgerBlitz.com breaks down the initial snap counts reported by PFF -- for both offense and defense -- along with official stats from a contest that saw UW (9-4 overall, 6-3 Big Ten) cling to the non-conference victory in gritty style.

Writer's note: The official stat sheet shows 58 total offensive plays for Wisconsin and 54 for Arizona State. PFF, as of Dec. 31, shows 61 total snaps for the Badgers, 55 for the Sun Devils.

BadgerBlitz.com will adjust numbers if updated by PFF.