2021 Las Vegas Bowl: Takeaways from Wisconsin's win vs. Arizona State

UW (9-4) persevered after injuries hit key positions on offense, which nearly changed the complexion of the game. BadgerBlitz.com presents key takeaways from a win that ends Wisconsin's season on a high note with 2022 just around the corner.

A scorching start offensively turned cold in the second half for head coach Paul Chryst and his Badgers. However, Wisconsin's top-ranked defense contained Arizona State enough, and one last drive by quarterback Graham Mertz and Co. eventually sealed a 20-13 victory during the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Thursday night inside Allegiant Stadium.

The Wisconsin offense came out firing on nearly all cylinders in the first 30 minutes. It totaled 216 yards (121 rushing, 95 passing), gained 10 first downs, converted 3-of-5 third downs, and scored on four of its five drives.

It was not perfect by any means, especially with a Graham Mertz interception leading to an Arizona State field goal, but UW put up all 20 of its points in the first half.

Mertz finished the night 11-of-15 overall for 137 yards with one touchdown and one interception each, and he was 7-of-11 for 95 yards in the first two quarters. That included hitting true freshman wide receiver Markus Allen for a 31-yard gain on a 3rd-and-13 during the Badgers' initial series. Fullback John Chenal successfully capped it off the run with an eight-yard touchdown run.

Tailback Braleon Allen accumulated 101 of his 159 yards in that timeframe as well on 12 carries. The true freshman Badger pulled off a 43-yard run in the first quarter on UW's second drive that eventually led to a Mertz to Jake Ferguson touchdown connection.

One can argue Wisconsin should have scored more in the first half, but Collin Larsh also connected on two field goals.