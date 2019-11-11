2022 in-state WR Jerry Cross returns to Wisconsin
One of Wisconsin's top prospects in the 2022 in-state class was back on campus this past weekend for UW's game against Iowa.
A 6-foot-6, 220-pound wide receiver from Rufus King High School, Jerry Cross took in the Badgers' 24-22 win over the Hawkeyes.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news