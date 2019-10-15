News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-15 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 in-state DB JaVaughn Byrd has Wisconsin's attention

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

JaVaughn Byrd's path towards Division 1 football started this past summer on Northwestern's campus.

It was there that the 6-foot-2, 170-pound defensive back from Milwaukee King ran a 4.42-second 40-yard dash and caught the attention of the Northern Illinois coaching staff.

"My recruitment so far has been a very fun and interesting journey," Byrd told BadgerBlitz.com. "It all began in June of this summer. I attended the Northwestern Showcase and performed pretty well at the corner position throughout the camp, well enough to grab the attention of defensive backs coach Aaron Wilkins of NIU. He invited me personally to the NIU camp later that month and I performed at a high level there as well, and the coaches liked what they saw in my athletic ability, size, length, speed and skill as a whole.

JaVaughn Byrd
JaVaughn Byrd (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}