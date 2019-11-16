The 6-foot-1, 210-pound athlete from Madison West High School made the short trip to campus to see the Badgers' 24-22 win over the Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium.

After he visited Wisconsin earlier this fall, in-state junior Sammy Smith returned to UW for its game against Iowa last Saturday.

"I was able to see the weight room, most of the facilities and I really like their coaching staff at Wisconsin," Smith told BadgerBlitz.com. "I met a lot of the coaches and some of the other recruits. We took some pictures on the field and great time during the game.

"I talked to a few of the players and got to see them in the locker room after the win. I had a great time at Wisconsin."

Smith, a WFCA All-Region selection this fall, could play multiple positions at the next level.

"The coaches just said to keep up the good work and they are looking forward to recruiting me," Smith said. "They said I can play inside linebacker, fullback or even defensive end. In college I'd like to play middle linebacker or fullback.

"My interest in Wisconsin is really high now. I really like Wisconsin and think I would fit well there."

Outside of UW, plenty of other schools from across the Midwest are also showing early interest.

"Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, South Dakota, Northern Illinois and North Dakota State are talking me," Smith said. "I plan on going to see Minnesota, Iowa State and Illinois. My next visits will be to those schools."

Wisconsin currently has five commitments in the 2021 class.