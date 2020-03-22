Greg Gard and his staff already have quite a haul in the 2021 recruiting class, which currently ranks No. 3 in the country.

Wisconsin has commitments from Chucky Hepburn, Matthew Mors and Chris Hodges, but the Badgers are still looking to add at least one more piece to the junior cycle.

Guard Julian Roper, who earned an offer from Wisconsin in February of 2019, has arguably been the Badgers' top option since his official visit in November. Gard and his staff have been aggressively pursuing the Detroit, Mich., native ever since.