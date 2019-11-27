News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-27 13:32:47 -0600') }} football Edit

2021 Florida LB Jake Chaney spends weekend at Wisconsin

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

After finishing up his junior season at Lehigh High School in Florida, Jake Chaney was looking to take a few more unofficial visits.

And when a text message from Wisconsin came through, the 6-foot, 210-pound junior linebacker booked an unofficial visit to Madison for UW's final home contest against Purdue.

Jake Chaney
Jake Chaney
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}