Camping at Wisconsin and Iowa at the beginning of June, along with stops at a couple more Big Ten schools, Notre Dame, and some programs out in the Carolinas, maybe the question for 2021 defensive lineman Hayden Nelson is where he won't visit this month?

The Brookfield (WI) Central rising junior has kept busy, to say the least. Starting off the month, Nelson participated in Wisconsin's first summer camp on June 1.

“I could definitely tell it was my first time hitting for the year, but I thought I did pretty well," Nelson told BadgerBlitz.com on Friday en route to South Bend. "It was good to see the coaches again and just hit again.”