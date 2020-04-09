News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-09 16:00:28 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 DE Tyler Kiehne has official visit destinations in mind

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Three-star junior Tyler Kiehne maintains that his recruitment is "still open" this spring.

But the 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive end from Los Lunas High School in New Mexico is honing in on five schools he could take official visits to this summer.

2021 defensive end Tyler Kiehne plans to take an official visit to Wisconsin this summer.
2021 defensive end Tyler Kiehne plans to take an official visit to Wisconsin this summer.
Premium Access free trial until 09/04/2020!
Premium Access free trial until 09/04/2020!
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}