2021 DE T.J. Bollers wraps up first of two scheduled visits to Wisconsin
Saturday, T.J. Bollers was on campus for the first of two scheduled visits to Wisconsin this fall.
"It was a great visit," Bollers told BadgerBlitz.com. "I didn't see much of the town but I was able to see the culture and the fanbase they have there, and that's huge.
"They've got an awesome fanbase and how the team carries themselves just shows how confident they are."
