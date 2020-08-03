2022 DE Isaac Hamm talks new interest, potential timeline for decision
In-state defensive end Isaac Hamm is currently sitting on four scholarship offers from Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota and Purdue.
That list, though, could double in the near future if football inside the state remains on track for this fall.
"Right now the schools that I've been talking to a lot but haven't offered yet are Penn State - they have come on as of late," Hamm told BadgerBlitz.com. "Notre Dame has also been one of the top ones that I've been getting in contact with. Nebraska was a school that I was going to visit before it got canceled because of COVID, and then Michigan has been involved as well."
