{{ timeAgo('2019-11-04 05:10:50 -0600') }} football

2021 DB Jah’von Grigsby eyeing visit to Wisconsin this month

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With two more home contests remaining on the 2019 schedule, the Wisconsin coaching staff is working to fill the guest lists for the Badgers final games at Camp Randall Stadium.

In the 2021 class, safety Jah’von Grigsby expects to be in Madison for Wisconsin's regular-season finale against Purdue.

"I have an upcoming visit to Wisconsin on Nov. 23," Grigsby told BadgerBlitz.com. "They pretty much like my film and said I could play a key role in their future.

"They want me to come up there on a visit soon."

Jah’von Grigsby
Jah’von Grigsby (Sam Spiegelman)
