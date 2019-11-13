Dorian Singer , a 6-foot, 175-pound junior from Tartan High School, took in the Badgers' 24-22 win over the Hawkeyes on Saturday.

One of the top two-way players in Minnesota's 2021 in-state class took in Wisconsin's win over Iowa this past weekend at Camp Randall Stadium.

"The visit was amazing," Singer told BadgerBlitz.com. "I got a chance to meet my recruiting coaches and I meet the wide receivers coach (Ted Gilmore), too.

"The atmosphere there was phenomenal. The recruits got to go in the locker room after the game to see their players. Getting a chance to see their locker room and being there was a great experience."

Singer, who is being recruited as a wide out by UW, received positive feedback from the coaching staff while on campus.

"They were happy to have me down," Singer said. "They said I should definitely get down there again.

"I think building a stronger relationship is next up with Wisconsin. And if I can’t get down on another visit I’ll definitely be at camp this summer. I’m pretty sure they’ll be up to see me at school as well."

Outside of Wisconsin, a handful of other schools in the Midwest are showing early interest in Singer.

"Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa State and Northern Iowa are showing interest," Singer said. "I think I’ll be at Iowa State on the (November) 16th and Minnesota on the 30th, depending on my basketball schedule. There’s other schools I want to visit, it’s just basketball season is around the corner and it will interfere.

"In a potential school, I'm looking for where I feel like home the most, the academic portion and where am I going to go that If sports don’t work, what’s my secondary options? Also, what position will I play and will I play right away? How many guys in the same position coming in, things like that."

The Badgers currently have five commitments in the 2021 class.