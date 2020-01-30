News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-30 12:11:24 -0600') }} football Edit

2021 CB Dyson McCutcheon picks up his first Big Ten offer from Wisconsin

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Offer No. 1 from the Big Ten is now in for Dyson McCuthcheon.

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound junior from Bishop Amat picked up a scholarship from Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard during stop at the California high school Wednesday.

