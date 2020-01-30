2021 CB Dyson McCutcheon picks up his first Big Ten offer from Wisconsin
Offer No. 1 from the Big Ten is now in for Dyson McCuthcheon.
The 5-foot-10, 160-pound junior from Bishop Amat picked up a scholarship from Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard during stop at the California high school Wednesday.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news