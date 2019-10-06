2021 CB Andre Powell Jr. returns to Wisconsin for win over Kent State
Saturday was a homecoming of sorts for Andre Powell Jr., who visited unofficially for Wisconsin's win over Kent State at Camp Randall Stadium.
A 6-foot, 190-pound junior cornerback from Naples High School, Powell Jr. played his freshman season at Waukesha Catholic Memorial before he moved to Florida for his sophomore year.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news