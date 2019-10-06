News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-06 11:25:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 CB Andre Powell Jr. returns to Wisconsin for win over Kent State

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Saturday was a homecoming of sorts for Andre Powell Jr., who visited unofficially for Wisconsin's win over Kent State at Camp Randall Stadium.

A 6-foot, 190-pound junior cornerback from Naples High School, Powell Jr. played his freshman season at Waukesha Catholic Memorial before he moved to Florida for his sophomore year.

Andre Powell Jr.
Andre Powell Jr. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}