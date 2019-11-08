Later this month, the 6-foot, 225-pound junior linebacker from Warner Robins High School in Georgia will make the trip to Wisconsin when the Badgers host Purdue on Nov. 23.

"It’s been going good with Wisconsin," Walker told BadgerBlitz.com. "The coach (Warren Herring) that I’m talking to has been telling me that they love my film and can’t wait to get me on campus and interact with me. I will be there on the 23rd when they play Purdue."

Walker, a three-year varsity starter, is excited to see the environment at Wisconsin.

"The atmosphere of the game watching them on TV stands out, and I can’t imagine how loud it would be there," Walker said. "I just want it to feel like home and I want to get to know more about the program. I also want to get to know the coaches and meet more of the them, especially my position coach.

"I’m very interested in Wisconsin and I would love to play there."

Charlotte and Akron have already offered Walker, who is also hearing from a handful of other schools early in the process.

"Troy, Georgia Tech, Akron and South Carolina have all been in contact," Walker said. "I’ve been to Georgia Tech this fall and I was going to South Carolina, but the weather got very bad and I didn’t go. I plan on going back to Georgia Tech and going to Troy and South Carolina.

"The most important thing when I'm looking at schools will be my education. I’m looking for a place to call home and where I can play the sport I love, but still get a great education."

Wisconsin currently has five commitments in the 2021 class.