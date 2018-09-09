"It was an amazing experience," Bartol told BadgerBlitz.com. "They set up a great brunch before the game and I was able to talk and mingle with some of the other recruits. We were able to go on the field and watch the team warm up before the game.

After he camped at Wisconsin this summer, junior tight end Mitchell Bartol returned to Madison on Saturday for an unofficial visit to UW.

"Then after the game we got to go in the locker room and I was able to catch up with some of the coaches like coach (Mickey) Turner and coach (Joe) Rudolph. I also got to catch up with some of the old Kimberly players who are now on the Badgers' roster."

A 6-foot-4, 230-pound projected tight end from Kimberly High School, Bartol, who visited with his teammate, junior offensive lineman Evan Buss, was able to speak with the coaches briefly while on campus.

"They were glad to see me down there and talked to me about how the season was going," Bartol said. "They said to keep working hard and that they’ll be watching.

"I’ve been following Wisconsin since I was a kid and going down to watch many games over the years."

Outside of Wisconsin, Bartol, who doesn't have any other visits scheduled this fall, has been hearing the most from one other program in the Big Ten.

"Wisconsin and Iowa have been the two main schools that I have been in contact the most with. I went to camp at both this summer," Bartol said. "Iowa has done a good job of making a good impression on a lot of the Wisconsin kids early.

"I was able to talk and get to know coach (Tim) Polasek a few times. He said it was great seeing me at camp and liked what he saw. He also said he'd be in touch and watching me this season."

In the 2020 class, the Badgers have commitments from in-state offensive tackles Jack Nelson and Trey Wedig.