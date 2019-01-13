After signing two projected tight ends in the 2019 class last month, the Wisconsin coaching staff is likely looking to match that same number in the current junior cycle.

Later this month, the Badgers are set to host Cam Large, who has been rising up UW's recruiting board this winter.

"I’ve been talking to Coach (Mickey) Turner a lot and I’ll be coming to Wisconsin for a visit on Jan. 26," Large told BadgerBlitz.com.