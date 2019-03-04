This weekend, Wisconsin hosted one of the hottest recruits on the East Coast in 2020 tight end Cam Large.

A 6-foot-5, 240-pound junior from Dedham (Mass.) Noble and Greenough School, Large, in roughly the last four weeks, has picked up offers from TCU, Penn State, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, West Virginia, LSU, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Nebraska, Ohio State and UW, among others.

The three-star prospect got his first look at Madison on Saturday.