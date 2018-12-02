2020 RB Ty Jordan: "Tradition sticks out to me the most" at Wisconsin
If Wisconsin is looking for a speed back in the 2020 class to compliment the other players at the position on the current roster, Ty Jordan may be atop the wishlist.
A 5-foot-9, 190-pound junior from West Mesquite High School in Texas, Jordan, who blazed a 4.37-second 40-yard dash at TCU's camp this past summer and has been clocked as low as 10.64 seconds in the 100-meter dash, has been in steady contact with the Badgers since he picked up an offer in September.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news