2020 RB Ty Jordan: "Tradition sticks out to me the most" at Wisconsin

If Wisconsin is looking for a speed back in the 2020 class to compliment the other players at the position on the current roster, Ty Jordan may be atop the wishlist.

A 5-foot-9, 190-pound junior from West Mesquite High School in Texas, Jordan, who blazed a 4.37-second 40-yard dash at TCU's camp this past summer and has been clocked as low as 10.64 seconds in the 100-meter dash, has been in steady contact with the Badgers since he picked up an offer in September.


Xzslek30vv75bkis3vto
Ty Jordan
Pwg4jo9xj7og1rvlbena
