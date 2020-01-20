"At this point, it’s really down to just Wisconsin or the University of Sioux Falls," Wright told BadgerBlitz.com.

Playing with his brother under partial scholarship at Sioux Falls or walking on at Wisconsin.

Despite coming in as a preferred walk-on, Wright, 6-foot-8 and 230 pounds, would have an excellent opportunity at Wisconsin as the only quarterback the Badgers are looking to take in the 2020 class. Additionally, UW is expected to open spring camp with just four signal callers on the roster.

"I am intrigued by the opportunity because they’ve told me I am the only quarterback they’re bringing in for this class," Wright said. "I’ll likely get plenty of reps and I’ll be 'one of the guys' in the quarterback room.

"Coach (Jon) Budmayr told me he believes I can make all the throws in the offense and likes the fluidity in my throwing motion. Coach Budmayr name-dropped a few walk-ons that have earned scholarships and developed into phenomenal players. It’s interesting to learn about, for sure, and I’ve been doing my research."

According to Wright's senior tape, the multi-sport athlete threw for over 7,000 yards and 78 touchdowns during his varsity career. He committed to Sioux Falls, a Division 2 program, in early December.

"I really like the coaching staff there I have a good relationship with them through my brother (Jackson Wright)," Wright said. "The program is a successful one because they have a lot of great people in it."

Wright, who also had a preferred walk-on offer from Iowa State, plans to visit Madison on Feb. 1 before making his final decision.

"I will be visiting Saturday, Feb 1," Wright said. "Coach Budmayr said it will likely be an unofficial visit due to some NCAA rules he mentioned. After the visit I will know what is right for me and my family moving forward.

"I’ve always believed my most valuable skills are things that don’t show up on a Hudl highlight. I have always been a leader in every sport I play, and I’ve always been a winner. I know no matter where I end up I will bring a positive impact not just on the field, but within the team as well."

Wisconsin inked 19 scholarships prospects during December's early signing period.