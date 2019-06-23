News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-23 14:15:29 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 OLB Kaden Johnson has "eye opening" official to Wisconsin

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Since he picked up an offer from Wisconsin in April of 2018, Kaden Johnson has been a top target for the Badgers' coaching staff in the 2020 recruiting class.

This weekend, the four-star prospect took his official visit to UW, one of four recruits the staff hosted this weekend before the start of the dead period on June 24.

Vgpdunrzgeindnfozqbd
Kaden Johnson (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Guxtlegdegf96mnrt51j
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}