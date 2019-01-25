Friday morning, the junior from Waukesha Catholic Memorial High School committed to the Badgers, becoming pledge No. 6 for head coach Paul Chryst in the 2020 class.

During an unofficial this past Saturday, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound junior picked up a scholarship from the Badgers. He was also receiving interest from Purdue, Iowa and South Dakota State.

"I feel like I saw the offer coming, especially with Coach (Paul) Chryst coming to the basketball game last week," Dakovich told BadgerBlitz.com. "It was just so great to hear it today and for it to be official.

"They said they really liked how I progressed from the start of the season and they think I have a really good upside. I also got to talk with Ben Barten and Chimere Dike during the visit, which was good."

Dakovich, who had 105 total tackles, two sacks and two interceptions for the state champion Crusaders this past fall, is the fifth in-state commit for Wisconsin so far in the junior class, along with Dike (Waukesha North), Ben Barten (Stratford), Trey Wedig (Kettle Moraine) and Jack Nelson (Stoughton). Illinois offensive lineman Dylan Barrett rounds out the group.