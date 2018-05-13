2020 OL Dallas Fincher pulls in Wisconsin offer during visit
Two Big Ten visits, two scholarship offers for 2020 offensive lineman Dallas Fincher, who took trips this week to Wisconsin (Friday) and Minnesota (Saturday).
A 6-foot-4, 275-pound sophomore from East Kentwood High School in Michigan, Fincher, who visited with teammate Bryce Mostella, was able to spend a good amount of time with position coach Joe Rudolph while in Madison.
