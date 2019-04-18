Ticker
2020 OL Adam Vandervest makes short trip to campus for spring practice

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Thursday, in-state offensive lineman Adam Vandervest made the short trip from Verona to Wisconsin's campus for the Badgers' spring practice at Camp Randall Stadium.

A 6-foot-6, 270-pound projected tackle, Vandervest was able to speak with UW offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph during his visit.


Adam Vandervest
