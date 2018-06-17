2020 lineman Ben Barten attends back-to-back camps at Wisconsin
The Wisconsin coaching staff should have a pretty good evaluation of in-state lineman Ben Barten heading into their summer recruiting meetings.
After he attended the Badgers camp on June 8 as an offensive lineman, the 6-foot-6, 245-pound prospect from the 2020 class was invited back to work at defensive end for position coach Inoke Breckterfield last Friday.
