{{ timeAgo('2018-06-17 12:01:00 -0500') }}

2020 lineman Ben Barten attends back-to-back camps at Wisconsin

Jon McNamara
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

The Wisconsin coaching staff should have a pretty good evaluation of in-state lineman Ben Barten heading into their summer recruiting meetings.

After he attended the Badgers camp on June 8 as an offensive lineman, the 6-foot-6, 245-pound prospect from the 2020 class was invited back to work at defensive end for position coach Inoke Breckterfield last Friday.

Ben Barten
