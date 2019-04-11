Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-11 17:20:23 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 LB DeShawn Walker looking to visit Wisconsin this spring

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

DeShawn Walker isn't terribly familiar with the University of Wisconsin just yet, but he has been in contact with someone who is.

Walker, from River Rouge, Mich., is from the same high school that produced Reggie Pearson, who currently taking part in the Badgers' spring camp.

Ypxh5us9kknv2ibh3yk8
DeShawn Walker
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}